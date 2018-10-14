Considering its past, the fact that Dakota Hot Springs is still open for business might be as miraculous as the underground source that feeds the soothing, odorless pool.
Owners have swapped hands in the decades since 1924, when an oil exploration tapped the ever-flowing water. By the 1990s, The Well, as the place between Penrose and Cañon City was called, had garnered a dark reputation. Deborah Frazier, author of the leading guide to Colorado’s hot springs, told us she would not have recommended anyone going at night back then. Yet when she published the guide’s new edition in 2014, locals chastised her for including the renamed Dakota Hot Springs. Frazier insisted more had changed than the name.
On our last visit, we found owner Toni Shenise sternly running down the rules with guests. The pool is clothing optional, but Shenise will tell you absolutely no intimate behavior is allowed, and it doesn’t take much to be kicked out. Since she took over in 2002, she has further resisted the springs’ “nudist” reputation and has tried to win back families with clothing-required Tuesdays. Also unique among other hot springs, a limited amount of outside alcohol is allowed, but bringing it in will put you on a critical radar.
At the end of a dirt stretch near U.S. 50 and Colorado 115, the little office calls scant attention to itself. Likewise the fenced pool, surrounded by sunbathing chairs, a building with bathrooms and showers and distant mountain views. The concrete circle is 6 feet in diameter and 3 to 5 feet deep. The artesian well is said to spout 30 gallons a minute at 108 degrees, with the pool averaging settled temperatures of 95 to 98 degrees.
With camping available on the otherwise dry 160 acres, Dakota Hot Springs maintains its regulars. Many are Colorado Springs residents, who drive less than an hour. We encountered a few who said they wouldn’t bother with the more renowned springs in the mountains.
Rules: Clothing optional except Tuesdays. Phones and other picture-taking devices must be left in the car. Outside food and beverage allowed, but no glass. No smoking.
Address: 1 Malibu Blvd, Penrose, CO 81240
Hours: Closed Monday for cleaning. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (no admittance after 9:30 p.m.)
Contact: 719-372-9250, dakotahotsprings.com
Getting there: Going south on Colorado 115, turn right to merge onto U.S. 50 west toward Cañon City. In a mile, see sign for hot springs on the left and turn onto dirt road.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE