Regular marijuana users have about 20 percent more sex than abstainers, according to a new study from researchers at Stanford University. The study analyzed data on 28,000 female and 23,000 male participants in the National Survey of Family Growth, a nationally representative CDC survey of Americans age 15 to 49. It found that women who smoked marijuana daily had sex with a male partner an average of 7.1 times per month, compared to 6 times per month for nonsmoking women. Similarly, men who used marijuana daily reported having sex with a woman 6.9 times per month, compared to 5.6 times for nonusers. Those findings held true even after the researchers controlled for a number of demographic variables known to affect