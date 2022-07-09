In honor of its 60th anniversary, the Horticultural Arts Society of Colorado Springs is offering a free tour of its gardens this month.
The society is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that tends to the public gardens in Monument Valley Park.
The July 16 festivities will include an in-depth tour of three of gardens, refreshments and music courtesy of the Colorado Springs Saxophone Quartet and harpist Marta Taylor.
The Horticultural Arts Society also promises children’s activities for younger attendees who might find the flower beds less than enthralling.
This celebration of its history will focus on how the society has evolved over the years, the importance of incorporating local Colorado flora into gardening, and the group’s goals.
Gardening tips, of course, will abound.