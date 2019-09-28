Taking better care of their portion of the Earth is front and center on the minds of many.
The Fall Home Show and Sustainability and Outdoor Living Expo will address that concern Oct. 5 and 6 at Colorado Springs Event Center.
“You get people who want to live off the grid and know that information, and people who are looking to make their home more energy efficient and how they can get the best windows and insulation in their home and be more energy efficient electricity-wise,” said show manager Tiphani Ruark.
About 3,000 to 5,000 folks attend the Home Show every year, which features new products for inside and outside the home, with ideas for remodels, updates, the latest trends in kitchen and bathroom ideas, fireplace updates, sun room additions and color and texture suggestions for floors and walls.
For the second year, a Sustainability Expo will offer almost three dozen booths on sustainable living and homesteading, plus demonstrations and seminars throughout the weekend. Topics include milking goats, beekeeping, raising chickens and making cheese, yogurt and cheese curds. A farmers market will be ongoing and pigeons and emu will be on site, as well as four to six antique tractors.
Attendees who love mushrooms will find a guru in Thomas Weipert, the self-proclaimed Mushroom King. Weipert, who lives and forages in St. Joseph, Mo., and all over the country, will be on hand to provide mushroom hunting tips, information on edibility, recipe ideas and fresh and dried ‘shrooms, including morels.
“Normally in Colorado, you don’t have a good morel season,” said Weipert. “It’s sparse because of weather, but there were forest fires and a lot of moisture in July. You had a fire near Glenwood Springs that produced a lot of morels.”
He cautions mushroom hunters against plopping a foreign toadstool in their mouths. It’s better to have some expertise before filling a basket in the woods.
“There’s no old and bold mushroom hunter,” he said.
