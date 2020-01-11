It’s always a good time to add to the value of your home.
Beginning Friday, the three-day Colorado Springs Home & Landscaping Show aims to provide you the ways and means to spruce up the interior and exterior of your home, including landscaping. The show runs through Jan. 19 at Colorado Springs Event Center.
Interior home improvement vendors will display the latest in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, fireplaces, sunrooms and color and texture for the walls. If you’re more interested in the outsides of your castle, those in the know about roofing, gutters, garages, fire pits and more will also be on hand.
Featured landscapers include DaKine Landscape Contractors, Landscaping Matters, LCM Landscape & Design, Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes and Colorado Master Gardeners.
Contact the writer: 636-0270