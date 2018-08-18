The best advice Kellie Dodson has for those who want to start a backyard garden in Colorado Springs is to start small.
Try a few squash plants in the yard, or plant tomatoes in a bucket.
“My heart is to help people get started and show them you can farm in the city,” she said. “If you start with one thing, it’s going to get contagious.”
Dodson’s garden may be in a small space, but its yield is anything but small. The garden uses most of her 3,750-square-foot lot near downtown for an optimum harvest of vegetables, herbs and sunflower seeds, as well as honey and duck and chicken eggs. By preserving fresh produce grown in the summer, the garden’s bounty supplements the store-bought food her family of four eats through the year.
“Usually we’re harvesting through Thanksgiving. Then we’ll start again in February,” Dodson said. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of sweat. We usually have the summer veggies planted in May. We start planting after Mother’s Day.”
Her herb garden boasts two kinds of chives, sage, oregano, lemon balm, spearmint, garlic lavender and rhubarb. She also grows lettuce, Swiss chard, peppers, eggplant, sugar pumpkins, zucchini, green beans, onions, tomatillos, sunflowers, edible flowers such as Nasturtium, and tomatoes of many varieties — including the dark and juicy Black Krim, her favorite — in a small greenhouse. She recommends keeping a garden journal so you remember where everything is planted.
“It’s all about what we can do for ourselves, sustainability,” said Dodson, who, with her husband, Tracy, manages The Perk Downtown and owns Purple Mountain Coffee and Kreuser Gallery. “We eat out of the garden. And I just can everything.”
On the southeast side of town, Michelle Worman’s equally impressive garden feeds her family of five through the year.
“We have six ducks, tomatoes, three different kinds of peppers, onions, green beans, beets, carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini. We also have an herb garden in our front yard, medicinal plants like yarrow and echinacea growing, a big strawberry bed and a nectarine tree,” Worman said. “We’re trying to use plants that can be used to beautify, for health benefits and cooking. Herbs like basil, oregano, parsley and sage you can dry and use all winter long.”
She also tried musk melon in her miniature Eden this year, but it didn’t work out.
“We just like the fresh vegetables. It helps with the budget,” Worman said. “It definitely saves money. It’s just a joy and a pride to say ‘These are our green beans we grew in our yard’ or ‘These are our tomatoes in our sandwiches.’ You put the effort into something you’re now enjoying.”
The mission of Dodson’s garden enterprise, which she named Homegrown and Happiness, is “to create a self-sufficient urban backyard farm to feed our family, make a little money and bless those around us with good, organically grown food.” She calls it her “trophy farm.”
She hosts events such as Open Backyard Farm Days to spread the word on how to urban garden, and posts on the Homegrown and Happiness Facebook page garden anecdotes and items for sale, such as honey and “duck poop straw” from the ducks’ enclosure. “It’s a fantastic fertilizer. I use it to plant all the plants in the spring. The minute I post it on Facebook, it’s gone,” she said.
Her five chickens lay “massive amounts of eggs,” and the five ducks lay four to five eggs per day, which Dodson said are fantastic for baking. Each one equals about 1½ chicken eggs in a recipe, she said.
Dodson starts plants from seed and uses no chemical pesticides. To keep pests away from the garden, she uses diatomaceous earth, Neem oil and plants that are natural insect deterrents, such as marigolds. Insects — especially grasshoppers — have been particularly bad this year because there was no spring freeze, she said.
The Colorado weather is always a factor in how the growing season turns out. This summer’s frequent rain and hailstorms have caused Dodson some setbacks, poking holes in leaves and trampling plants. Squirrels are also regular nuisances, digging up and feeding on plants.
“A few years ago I lost everything because of the weather. You just have to clean up the damage and start over again,” she said. “Living in Colorado, you just have to get to that place where you’re OK with whatever happens, weather-wise.”
This year looks to be an incredible year for honey, she said. Last year, Dodson collected 40 pounds of honey. This year, she plans to take in three times as much.
She also recommends composting and collecting rainwater to water the gardens.
In April, Dodson taught a “Growing Big in Small Spaces” class on her property; about 20 people attended. The takeaways were using gutter gardening for shallow-root vegetables such as lettuce, Swiss chard, chamomile and cilantro on fence walls to maximize space, square-foot gardening by growing green beans and corn in raised beds, and bucket gardening for onions and tomato plants.
Worman’s advice for the new urban gardener is to do some research before planting. “Look on Pinterest or just on the web. Bring in some good dirt because Colorado is not known for its fertile soil. Have a compost bin,” she said.
And if your tomato harvest doesn’t provide enough to can, buy fresh, local tomatoes — Worman bought hers from a farm in Pueblo last year — and turn them into spaghetti sauce or can them for the winter.
“Just think outside the box,” she offered.