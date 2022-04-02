Grape calendar

Follow these steps to ensure healthy and productive grape vines:

Tasks When to do them

For existing vines, prune before growth starts March

Plant bare root grapevines as soon as soil can be worked April-May

Rub off any shoots that start growing lower on the trunk April-June

Tie new growth to trellis as needed April-August

Inspect vines to catch disease and insect problems April-October

Plant potted grapevines after threat of frost has passed May-June

As fruit ripens, watch for bird damage; cover with netting if needed September-October

Harvest fruit based on color and flavor September-October

Clean up all fallen leaves, fruit and debris October-November

Source: https://extension.umn.edu/fruit/growing-grapes-home-garden