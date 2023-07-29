As gardeners, we are entering a slower, more easygoing phase. There’s always something to do in the garden, but we don’t need to keep up the frenetic pace of planting-mulching-weeding that April and May demand. June’s blooms may have faded, but with proper pruning some may reappear in August. July’s heat is over, but there’s still a lot of good summer left.

In August, harvesting begins. The garden is maturing now. We can see mistakes, successes and the intrusions on our efforts that nature presents on her own. Keeping a garden journal, which can be as simple as a spiral notebook, is extremely helpful and can be lots of fun to look back on year after year.

Here’s a look at chores for August:

Vegetables

• Plant spinach and lettuce midmonth for a fall harvest.

• Harvest cucumbers intended for slicing when they are 6 to 8 inches.

• Onions are ready to harvest when their green tops fall over. Lift the bulbs and brush off loose soil. Bring them to a protected area like a porch or covered shed. Lay them out in a single layer on a surface that permits ventilation top and bottom; an old screen propped up by bricks along the edge can work. Proper “curing” can take two to three weeks. Do not store onions that are wet. When the outer skins have turned papery, place them in a mesh bag or old pantyhose and store them in a dark and cool place.

• Peppers can be harvested anytime they achieve the size you need or want.

• Water tomatoes regularly until late August. After that, fruit will ripen more quickly when water is withheld.

Lawn

• Starting midmonth and continuing through fall, begin lawn renovation and repair. Build up low areas with garden soil and over-seed areas that are thin or bare.

• Attack persistent weeds like bindweed with a 2, 4-D product. The ultimate goal is to grow a thick, healthy turf that will choke out weeds.

Garden

• This season’s newly planted perennials, trees and shrubs need consistent watering for continued healthy establishment.

• Fertilize roses for the last time around Aug. 15. Fertilizing later may stimulate new succulent growth that could damage the plant if there is an early frost.

• Divide spring-blooming perennials if they need it. One way to tell if a perennial needs to be divided is if the plant has a “hole” in the middle and doesn’t look as attractive as it used to or if blooms decrease or stop.

Don’t forget to take advantage of plant sales. Usually starting mid to late August and into September, many local nurseries will have plant sales with prices as low as 50% off.

Submit gardening questions to [email protected] or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St.