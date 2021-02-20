Ah, zillions of “Bridgerton” fans, this is your night. Regé-Jean Page, that sexy Duke of Hastings, is this week’s host on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Enjoy. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: "Bridgerton" binge watchers alert, the Duke hosts "SNL"
A wonderful story of a chance encounter, loss, friends, hope and loving Bull Terriers, the new book "When Harry Met Minnie" by Martha Teichner of CBS. You'll fall in love with these dogs and their humans. - Linda Navarro, The Gazette
