While everyone is spending more time at home and maybe even working from home now, Colorado Springs Utilities (csu.org) has offered some money-saving energy and water efficiency tips.
Thermostat: Set 1 degree higher when cooling or 1 degree lower when heating.
Unplug appliances and electronics. They can use energy even when not being used.
Showering: Reduce time from eight to five minutes.
Running water: Waiting for hot water in the shower? Catch running water to use for plants or for the pet’s bowl.
Turn water off while brushing teeth.
Filters: Change cooling and heating filters.
Laundry: Wash full loads in cold water to save energy.
Dishwasher: Scrape dirty dishes instead of rinsing and wash only full loads.
Lightbulbs: Replace older incandescent ones with LEDs using 90% less energy.
Lights on: Use light timers for extended periods of time. Motion-sensor lights for porches, patios and outside areas.
Outdoors: Plan water- wise landscaping. Utilities offers webinars.