While everyone is spending more time at home and maybe even working from home now, Colorado Springs Utilities (csu.org) has offered some money-saving energy and water efficiency tips.

Thermostat: Set 1 degree higher when cooling or 1 degree lower when heating.

Unplug appliances and electronics. They can use energy even when not being used.

Showering: Reduce time from eight to five minutes.

Running water: Waiting for hot water in the shower? Catch running water to use for plants or for the pet’s bowl.

Turn water off while brushing teeth.

Filters: Change cooling and heating filters.

Laundry: Wash full loads in cold water to save energy.

Dishwasher: Scrape dirty dishes instead of rinsing and wash only full loads.

Lightbulbs: Replace older incandescent ones with LEDs using 90% less energy.

Lights on: Use light timers for extended periods of time. Motion-sensor lights for porches, patios and outside areas.

Outdoors: Plan water- wise landscaping. Utilities offers webinars.

