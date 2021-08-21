It started with the last time she visited her grandmother’s house.
Sara Sublette made the drive from Colorado Springs to Littleton to say goodbye to her grandma, who was nearing the end of her fight with a terminal lung disease.
They talked and Sublette asked her grandma Doris to tell her stories. And then Doris asked, “Will you go water my cactus? Would you go prune my plants?”
It’s the kind of thing she cared about even in her last days. All of those plants that made up her living room that looked like a jungle. That was in January 2019. A month later, Doris died.
That visit left an impression on Sublette, who had never been one to have a green thumb.
“She took such pride in her plants, and some of them were older than I was,” Sublette, 24, said. “It was an honor to help her do that.”
Fast forward to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when Sublette was working a corporate 9-to-5 job from home.
“I hated it. It was horrible for my mental health and physical health,” she said. “It got to this point where I wasn’t leaving my bed and I knew I needed to do something to get myself out and about.”
She remembered how much joy her grandma found in her plants. And she thought, “Plants need caring for. I’ll go buy plants.”
Sublette and her husband started visiting plant stores on the weekends and bringing home their favorite finds.
“It got me out of that depression,” she said. “It just really helped me to get up and moving.”
About a year ago, Sublette quit her job. And she started working at The Living Room, a plant store that opened a new location in the Northgate area of Colorado Springs.
Working there, which she calls the best job she’s had, her love of plants kept growing. She kept researching plants and, yes, filling her own place purposefully with plants. The last time she counted, she had 70 of them.
She wants to share that with others. That’s why, a few months ago, Sublette launched her own side business as a houseplant stylist.
Called Le Travail Plant Styling (letravailplantstyling.com), Sublette’s mission is “to inspire and help people cultivate a life and home that they don’t want to run away from.”
The name speaks to her mission too. Le Travail translates to “The Pursuit” in French and Sublette says she wants to help clients “pursue an environment that feels like home.”
That means filling a client’s space with high-quality plants and helping them design their space around those plants. Plus, Subletter offers customized care instructions to help keep each plant alive.
The “houseplant stylist” role is new for the home decor industry, says Sublette, but has seen a spike in interest after Target partnered with houseplant stylist Hilton Carter on a new collection.
“A lot of people want to create a calm and cozy environment in their homes and plants are a great way to do that,” Sublette said. “People know that, but they don’t know how to take the plunge.”
Her job is to give them the tools they need to take that plunge. It goes beyond just picking out pretty flowers. Sublette considers how different types of plants go together with a home’s colors or textures or lighting, plus how much energy someone wants to give to their plants.
It goes back to creating a space that’s fit for each person. Sublette has seen firsthand how having plants around can help. Just like they helped her grandmother.
“When I walk in my front door, I want to leave my troubles right outside of it,” she said. “Walking in and seeing all the life, the little plants and big plants, it’s super calming and relaxing.”