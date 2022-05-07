Perhaps you’ve seen the beautiful blooms popping up with color at Monument Valley Park.

It’s the work of the Horticultural Art Society.

Since 1962, the nonprofit has tended to several flourishing public gardens in the city-owned park near downtown Colorado Springs.

Also part of its tradition? The group’s annual spring plant sale, which returns for two weekends in May.

The Gigantic Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and May 20 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and 21, in the backyard and work area at the Horticultural Art Society’s Cottage, 224 Mesa Road; that’s next to the Demonstration Garden, one of four gardens maintained by the nonprofit’s volunteers.

The sale will offer a selection of perennials, shrubs, vegetables and herbs, many of which will be native plants to Colorado. Shoppers can expect to see a range of grasses, groundcovers, dwarf conifers, roses, cacti, succulents, tomatoes, peppers and vegetables.

The event is not just a chance to up your garden game. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Horticultural Art Society, which doesn’t receive money from the city.

Proceeds from the sale will mostly go toward the care and upkeep of the Demonstration and Heritage gardens.

Members of the Horticultural Art Society get 10% off purchases of $100 or more.

For more information about the sale and for a list of plants ordered, please visit www.hasgardens.org/plant-sale.