There can be an unfortunate side to having cool plants.
Sometimes people want to steal them.
At least, that’s been the case for Mark Hanson, who collects and grows rarities for his one-man business, Rocky Mountain Exotic Plants. He supplies the natural decorations at Colorado Springs places such as CO.A.T.I., the downtown food hall and event space where Hanson has once or twice seen patrons swipe pieces of greenery.
“It’s like, at least people are liking the plants,” he joked.
But the theft has left Hanson less inclined to display his most impressive plants.
He’s hoping to turn over a new leaf with the launch of a brick-and-mortar store inside CO.A.T.I. A variety of rare and exotic varieties will be sold inside The Plant Vault, which Hanson recently opened in a partially enclosed space previously used as the “selfie room.”
Visitors would usually spend a few minutes in the small room, which is near the area that connects CO.A.T.I. to Pikes Peak Brewing Company Lager House, to take photos in front of a neon sign with occasionally rotating phrases, such as “Let’s Get Weird” and “Exist On Your Own Terms.”
The Plant Vault will give the space more purpose and life, Hanson said. And, with the planned addition of a door that locks outside of shop hours, it will keep his stock safe.
It’s a fitting nod to the space’s former life as a bank vault, when the property off Tejon Street was a trolley service center.
After moving here from Alabama in 2012, Hanson started working landscaping jobs and at garden centers.
Then, about five years ago, he founded Rocky Mountain Exotic Plants. It started as a personal collection of plants, both common and uncommon varieties.
While working at Skyway Greenery, a client gave Hanson a cutting of a plant they didn’t want.
It turned out to be leaves of the Monstera Thai Constellation, a very desirable and trendy type. As is the case with other Monsteras, the flowy leaves have several splits. Unlike others, the leaves are variegated, meaning they show both green and cream color patterns.
In other words, jackpot.
“That’s when I found a whole new world of plants,” Hanson said. “That really sparked my interest.”
It kept growing. He’s now the collector of many rare, exotic and uncommon plants. Inside his Colorado Springs house, Hanson has at least 100 plants. Hundreds more live in his backyard greenhouse.
He said he revamped his idea to open a brick-and-mortar plant store amid the pandemic, when he noticed a “plant craze” afoot.
“I figured I should probably start a local business where people can get the rare and tropical stuff,” Hanson said. “The demand is there, so we need more of the supply.”
Because of the demand, Hanson said he’s noticed plant prices surge.
Take, for example, the Monstera Thai Constellation. A quick search on Etsy shows some of those plants listed for $300 or $6,000.
Yes, Hanson’s plants are rare. But he isn’t interested in overcharging.
That’s partly because he’s experienced the healing powers of plants.
“Doing this has helped me grow as a person,” he said.
In some ways, it saved his life.
The 29-year-old says he struggled with substance abuse a few years ago.
“This has helped me stay strong in my sobriety,” Hanson said. “It gives me the same feeling that drugs did, just without any of the negative side effects.”
He wants to give others the gift of growing plants. Hanson will be The Plant Vault’s sole employee and plans to offer on-site gardening advice.
“It’s so rewarding to say, ‘I grew that,’” he said. “It gives me a really happy feeling.”