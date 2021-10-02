WEDNESDAY
Front Porch Décor — 10 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration required: phelangardens.com.
OCT. 20
Come Out of the Dark — Growing with Indoor Lighting — 10 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration required: phelangardens.com.
NOV. 19-20
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $25 and up. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
Email information for the calendar at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.