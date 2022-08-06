“Technology can give you the freedom to age where you want,” says Lisa Cini, designer and creator of the Werner House, an Airbnb outfitted with high-tech touches that make senior living safe and stylish. The nine-bedroom retreat’s living area, pictured, features a coffee table that can rise to desk or dining height, patented walker holders on chair backs, high-density foam seat cushions to make getting up easier, and a zero-edge area rug to reduce tripping.