I love every part of my home, but my favorite place is the covered patio. As soon as weather permits, I am the first one out and the last one in. I like the fresh air, the view, and knowing which neighbors are coming and going. I like hearing the birds in the morning, the frogs and crickets at night. What I don’t like are mosquitoes.
Unfortunately, they like me.
The minute I step outside, it’s as if a neon sign flashes: “Buffet Now Open.” Mosquitoes zoom in like fans to a tailgate party. Apparently, I am among the unlucky 20% who, researchers say, are particularly appealing to the villainous vectors. Mosquitoes have a hankering for type O blood (yes), the smell of sweat fresh and dried (uh, it’s summer), folks who run warm (again, it’s summer), certain body chemistry (which is up to your genes), and those who drink beer, a factor you can control but might not want to.
I’ve tried many mosquito management methods: bug sprays, zappers, candles, peppermint oil, citronella torches and electromagnetic wristbands. Because mosquitoes don’t like moving air, I keep the outdoor ceiling fan going. I have a pest control service spray the yard regularly, and have planted herbs and flowers that mosquitoes allegedly don’t like.
And I’m still prey.
So, when I got an email about a smart mosquito system that connects to Wi-Fi, letting you control the release of localized mosquito repellent from an app on your phone, my first thought was: “More gadgets that don’t work.”
More than 10 years ago, I had tried another product from the same maker, Thermacell, and was disappointed. The battery-operated lantern worked by heating up a waferlike, repellent-infused insert. Once warm, the insert released repellent to fend off mosquitoes within 10 feet. I never knew if it worked because either the batteries or wafers were dead.
However, I was willing to give the brand — one of the biggest names in the mosquito world and a favorite among outdoorsmen — another try. Products do improve. But first, I called my soon-to-be son-in-law, an avid hunter and fisherman, to get his take.
“I love Thermacell,” he said without hesitation. “I clip one on my belt when I go hunting or fishing, and carry butane cartridge refills with me. It’s the only thing that works.”
After reading several favorable reviews about what the maker claims is the first smart mosquito repelling system, I ordered the smallest Thermacell LIV, which retails for $699.
The system’s hub plugs into a GFI outlet and connects via cable to three repellers. These are thermos-sized devices made from weatherproof die-cast aluminum.
When you turn the system on, repellers heat up and release a synthetic version of a compound in chrysanthemums that small biting insects don’t like. Each repeller covers a 20-foot zone, creating a bubble mosquitoes don’t want to be in.
I installed the system a week ago with admittedly low expectations. I have spent every evening since and some mornings on the patio. The mosquitoes are gone.
I also liked that, unlike traps and zappers, the system doesn’t attract and kill mosquitoes; it just tells them to go somewhere else to eat. And it doesn’t smell.
Those who want to spend less can skip the tech and still get the same benefit, company spokesperson Alex Emmanuele said. Thermacell also sells nonsmart, battery-operated products (the E55 or E90) that look like large tumblers and retail for around $50.
Here are eight more ways experts say you can reduce mosquitoes in your yard:
• Eliminate standing water. Puddles, wheelbarrows with rainwater, stagnant birdbaths and the like are where females lay their eggs.
• Mow your lawn. Mosquitoes like to congregate in places that are cool, damp and dark, so long, wet grass is ideal.
• Hire a pro. A professional pest control service can spray the yard to discourage mosquitoes.
• Install a misting system. Surround your yard with misters that regularly spray plants and bushes, creating a protective barrier.
• Add plants they don’t like. These include mums, lavender, marigolds, mint, citronella grass and rosemary.
• Keep air and water moving. Run fans and fountains so mosquitoes can’t get comfortable.
• Put out traps and zappers.
• Use bug spray. If you know you’ll be outdoors, apply bug repellent with at least 30% Deet. If you would rather avoid chemicals, try peppermint spray.
Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books, including “Downsizing the Family Home – What to Save, What to Let Go” and “Downsizing the Blended Home – When Two Households Become One.” Reach her at marnijameson.com.