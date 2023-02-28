Shay Koloff’s journey into herbalism started in 2016 after finding out she was pregnant.

She was high-risk, having recently been diagnosed with diabetes. While keeping health in mind throughout her pregnancy, Koloff still faced complications, including preeclampsia, which kept her in the hospital for a week after delivering her daughter.

“After I got out of the hospital and got back home with my family, that was when I really started thinking about how I could improve my life and make it better,” she said.

For a few years, she relied on medication alone.

“All of these things were causing me a lot of health issues, I was gaining rapid weight. My blood pressure was getting higher,” she said. “I was having complications without receiving the results I was looking for.”

Then, in 2018, a friend invited Koloff to a community garden.

“That was really when it sparked for me,” she said. “I got into the community garden and just was in love with learning how to grow things, learning how to harvest and how to use those things naturally from the earth.”

She soon talked her husband into building a two-bed garden for their yard. From there, she said, “it went wild.”

“I started growing herbs, I started growing all kinds of veggies, from cucumbers to tomatoes to eggplant to squash. It was just getting out of hand, but it was so fun,” she said. “That was really what changed my perspective, because before that I did not have any healthy eating habits.”

With a selection of herbs and veggies in her garden, Koloff decided to take a more holistic approach to her health. She wanted to learn how to make tea — even if she wasn’t a big fan at first.

“I started growing the herbs and then wanted to learn how to use them, but I hated tea,” she said. “I ended up taking a more holistic approach. ... So that really spurred my love for tea, and how to use herbs to just be healthier.”

One step at a time, from making meals with the vegetables in her garden to learning how to craft teas, Koloff became engulfed in herbalism.

“Herbs have different usages, depending on what you need them for, and so what I really love about herbal medicine, a big draw for me is how much control I have over it,” she said.

Now, Koloff operates her own business in hopes of helping others find healing with herbs.

“There’s a lot of options with herbal medicine. I also like that with herbs, you can really still use that with modern medicine,” she said. “I like to marry the two. My job is not to make you feel as though you can’t go to the doctor or that you can’t go to a clinic. My job is to help and assist with your medical needs.”

Koloff opened The Broom Circle Holistic Healing & Tea Room in April 2022, but has been selling herbal remedies since 2019 after studying herbalism and permaculture.

“Once I really got into herbalism, it really started changing my life,” she said.

The shop is made up of organic items from local artisans, including tonics, smudge bundles, soaps and lotions.

While Koloff doesn’t consider it a metaphysical shop, she does offer spiritual goods from local sellers.

“Our store is not necessarily metaphysical, but we do carry a lot of metaphysical items like crystals, jewelry, those kinds of things,” she said.

Koloff creates handmade herbal remedies for Zenith Moon Co., which she founded a few years before opening the in-person storefront.

Koloff sources many of her herbs from a local gardener, and tailors each blend to the individual’s needs.

“We don’t sell anything that is medicinal right off the shelf,” she said. “Usually, it’s something that I make for you. I personalize it.”

Koloff emphasized the need to make herbal blends based on the individual, especially to ensure none of the ingredients interact with medication one may be taking at home.

“We try to keep everything that is sold on the shelf very generalized, so it’s mainly for stuff like anxiety or stress or appetite or energy or things like that,” she said. “Stuff that is just like supplemental to you, but not detrimental to your health journey.”

So, when looking to address specific health needs, Koloff offers free consultations to figure out what works best.

“It’s definitely a lot more one-on-one when it comes to treating the medical needs of our customers here,” she said.

Within the store is a tea room, which can be booked for tea sessions, she said. The room also serves as a space for gatherings, including meditations, healing circles and tarot readings.

“We have our in-house tea blends that we offer in store,” she said. “But they also have the option of making their own special blend tea, which is a little bit different than some other tea rooms around here. We just make blends off the bat for people, as well.”

Her business has been gaining traction, Koloff said, especially as the only owned Black-owned holistic herbalism store in Colorado Springs.

“I have a lot of people of color coming to me. They want people of color that know how to help them,” she said. “It’s small, we are family owned, family run. Everything is very personable.”

Ultimately, Koloff hopes her store helps others find healing.

“This store is my peace,” shesaid. “It’s not just a store, but it’s also a safe place. It’s a haven for anyone who wants to come in and take a seat.”