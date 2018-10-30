Gregory and Daniel Shapiro have been raising turkeys for seven years as a 4-H project, selling them to fund their college savings accounts. Geese entered the picture a few years ago, and this year they added chickens to the animals on their order form.
The Shapiro brothers have proven to be skilled at raising nice, fat turkeys that we have loved for Thanksgiving. And until this year, they had kept their flock safe from predators. So I was really sad to get some bad news from their mom, Shawna.
“It’s been a really tough year this year on turkeys,” she emailed. “We had two dog attacks that killed all but eight turkeys (as of yesterday). We started with 50! ... This means that unfortunately we do not have enough turkeys for everyone on the list this year.”
The turkeys went to the first eight people on the list; I was number nine. I asked to be put on a waiting list — and, lo and behold, one of them declined their turkey, so I scored a surviving bird.
In the flurry of emails about the loss of the turkeys, Shawna mentioned that the boys were raising chickens too.
“We have been raising them for years,” she wrote, “but we never offered them to the public, until now that people have asked us to do so.”
They have about 40 more chickens for sale, at $3.50 a pound. Each weighs about 5 pounds. The birds would need to be picked up after 1 p.m. Dec. 15.
“These are all bred to be meat chickens and are jumbo Cornish crosses, basically white chickens,” she wrote. “We’d like to sell them three at a time.”
They also have been raising geese for Christmas, four for the public. I bought a Christmas goose from the boys a few years ago and found it to be meaty and delicious. Nothing says “Happy holidays” better than a roasted goose as the star of the table. These birds will be processed the same day as the chickens.
For information on how to buy the processed chickens or geese, contact Shawna at mail@blackforest meadery.com.
