A familiar view for drivers en route to Salida is set to last forever, thanks to a conservation easement.
The Trust for Public Land, Colorado Cattlemen's Agricultural Land Trust and Central Colorado Conservancy recently announced buying rights to preserve the land and water of a century-old ranch. Over the past decade, the Pridemore family has worked the 392-acre ranch seen from Colorado 291 — hayfields cut by the Arkansas River and overlooked by the Collegiate Peaks.
In a news release, Chelsea Pridemore said her family "has worked extremely hard to care for and improve the ranch with the hope that we can make it a part of our family's long-term legacy."
With the conservation easement, "we can now be confident that the ranch will be passed on to our children and grandchildren," Pridemore said, "all while still making the upper Arkansas Valley such an incredible place."
The deal was boosted by lottery-funded Great Outdoors Colorado. Last year, the organization granted $1.6 million to the multi-agency mission to conserve four ranches spanning 2,400-plus acres in Chaffee County.
The idea is to help landowners "achieve their financial goals and to protect the working lands and water rights that are the lifeblood to agriculture and public recreation" in the valley, Trust for Public Land's Wade Shelton said in the release.
Of the four-part mission, Pridemore Ranch is the second deal to close. It was the first to use money from Chaffee County's Common Ground initiative, a voter-approved initiative aimed at protecting the local landscape.
GOCO Executive Director Jackie Miller said "residents, Coloradans traveling by and wildlife passing through" would benefit from the conservation easement. Natural Resources Conservation Service, another funder of the deal, said Pridemore Ranch was home to several threatened or endangered species and was an area of "biodiversity significance."
The land will remain private, but anglers can fish the river that flows through the ranch via the adjacent Pridemore State Wildlife Area.