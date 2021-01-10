For two decades, Historic Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs volunteers, many of which are longtime area residents, have advocated for and honored the preservation and protection of the community’s historic sites.
Awards for the best of 2020 were changed from the traditional formal event to a virtual video presentation and a category was added for “preservation in progress,” introduced by group president Tim Boddington.
It’s about “places that matter,” Boddington said.
The Historic Preservation Alliance awards (hpasprings.org):
HistoricCOS: The inaugural Preservation in Progress Award went to the people of the community’s neighborhoods for the Historic Master Plan, adopted unanimously by the City Council in December 2019. It was a planning effort by neighborhoods throughout and “will enhance and guide preservation efforts in the City for years to come,” the award stated. It will help neighborhoods become National Register of Historic Places, and create Neighborhood Master Plans.
HistoricCOS shows 36 homes and buildings on the national register, part of 65 historic sites. (coloradosprings.gov/historiccos)
Friends of Monument Valley Park: Compatible Landscape Award, for excellence in stonework restoration, repair and maintenance. Stonework at various entrances to the park, some in danger of collapse, was restored and repaired. It included the famed Geologic Column, a gift to the community by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer in 1907. The layers of rock show geological formations beneath the local area.
Air Force Academy Planetarium: Civic Preservation Honor Award, for excellence in the rehabilitation and restoration of the 1959 AFA Planetarium, now a state-of-the-art planetarium and STEM Center. The facility, facing outdating and budgetary issues, had been closed for 15 years, reopening to thousands of visitors in 2019. It has been closed temporarily during COVID-19 restrictions.
Robert “Bob” Loevy: Lifetime Achievement Award (Individual), for exemplary leadership and advocacy for historic preservation, over many decades. An author and Colorado College political science professor emeritus who co-writes a Gazette column with Tom Cronin, Loevy has written a history of the Old North End area, including walking tours. He has worked on planning and master plans among many other projects, working to preserve “with attention to history,” the award says.
Old North End Neighborhood: Lifetime Achievement Award (Organization), for exemplary leadership, advocacy, education and inspiration. This area was designed from the earliest days to be one of the most desirable areas in which to live, with architecture from Victorian and midcentury to Spanish and modern, the award details.
It’s where the neighborhood has dance parties and yard sales, Easter egg hunts, decorated bike parades and an arts and crafts crawl. There are several generations of neighborhood support of Steele School. Called ONEN, the neighborhood group is a strong participant in the City’s Sesquicentennial Tree Program and adopts its flower gardens in medians and parks.