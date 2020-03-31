A historic train that long sat on display in a downtown Colorado Springs park could run this summer for the first time in a generation — so long as the coronavirus pandemic doesn't derail plans.

Engine No. 168, formerly housed at Antlers Park, is "all dressed up, waiting for a chance to go," said John Bush, president of Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad in southern Colorado.

But whether the coal-powered locomotive gets to go depends on the state's battle with COVID-19. Scenic railroads, along with all of the state's tourist outfits, are at the mercy of travel restrictions here and abroad.

Bush, for one, will hope for changes by May 23. That's the scheduled opening day of Cumbres and Toltec's 50th season.

And what better way to mark the anniversary than with the return of Engine 168?

With its Denver and Rio Grande Railroad origins dating to 1883, 168 would be Colorado's second oldest running engine, Bush said, behind Engine 346, which occupies a short stretch of tracks at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden.

But 168 would be "the real McCoy," Bush said, roaming 64 miles through the mountains between Antonito and Chama, N.M. Before a successful practice lap in September, the train last ran in 1935, when it was filmed in "The Texas Ranger."

Cumbres and Toltec's season is scheduled to run through Oct. 18. So if a green light doesn't come before May, Bush could potentially hold out hope for fall color viewing.

"We're doing everything we can to be able to swing on the pitch when it comes," he said.

The lifelong train aficionado has envisioned 168's revival since 1981, when he started manicuring the train for display at Antlers Park. Bush finished in 1984.

"And then for the ensuing 30 years, nobody did anything with it," he said. "It just sat and was slowly deteriorating again."

In 2015, he went before the Colorado Springs parks board. It was time for a "Free Willy" moment, he said. Release 168, he urged the board, "and let it do what it was intended to do."

Five years and a little more than $500,000 later, the engine is ready to roar.

But will passengers be ready? Whenever the time comes, surely they'll be ready for an escape to Colorado's unspoiled countryside.

And this escape will mean more, Bush said.

"When we're finally able to do what we're ready to do, you'll be able to experience the past in the present. You'll be able to ride over a railroad built in the 1880s, pulled by a locomotive built in the 1880s, and when you look out the window, it looks like the 1880s."