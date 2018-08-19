Serendipity is the word that comes to mind when describing our seven-day hike along the wild, undeveloped northwest coast of Galicia, Spain. Anyone who is adventurous, loves traveling to Europe and is fit enough to do 10-mile hikes should consider this excursion.
On Foot Holidays’ programs allow hikers to go at their own pace, with maps and detailed instructions but without a guide or other travelers, while still enjoying local support. On Foot accurately described its newest hike, the Lighthouse Way or “Camino Dos Faros,” as a journey along “the last unspoilt coast of Europe.” Although the company has packaged nearly three dozen tantalizing routes in 13 European countries, this hike sounded challenging and rewarding enough to warrant a try. The company offered five-, seven- or 10-day routes. We opted for seven and had a unique experience we will always treasure.
So what made the hike so special?
Organization: On Foot provided us an extensive pre-trip package containing a custom guidebook about the region and our hike, detailed trail descriptions and maps for each day’s route. The company booked our lodging each night and arranged for a taxi to take our baggage to the next destination, so all we had to do was carry our day-pack essentials. Each day, we texted or spoke with the company’s local expert, who was available in case of emergency but whose main function was to keep us informed about the forecast and arrange for a taxi when we opted to shorten a couple of 14-mile hikes — a much-appreciated option, as my feet protested going more than 10 miles. The cost was reasonable considering the meals, lodging and transportation provided.
Getting there: We decided to splurge on business class seating for our British Air flight to Madrid, knowing that after an overnight flight we would feel refreshed for our hike. Having access to the British Air lounge made our Heathrow layover a pleasure, as did the fully reclining seats and deluxe meals we savored on the long transatlantic flight.
The hiking: The variety of trails and scenery made every hike a delight. Single-track trails in grassy meadows soon became double tracks that paralleled a wide bay before heading through pine and eucalyptus forests cloaked in rich, green ferns. One of our hikes followed a narrow trail along a steep, rocky cliff overlooking the steel-blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean thrashing against jagged rocks hundreds of feet below. We stopped to picnic and watch the only living things we saw that day: a herd of goats above, and a group of dolphins cavorting in the waves below. In the distance, many of the mountain peaks sported wind turbines gleaming like candles on a cake. Later, that trail led across a 2-mile, curving sandy beach with nary a soul, nor structure, in sight before leading through rich farmland.
Sights and sounds: During our mid-May journey, the profusion of flowers delighted us with intricate designs and colors of stately, purple foxgloves, dazzling yellow gorse (the spiny national flower of Galicia, covering entire hillsides), white daisies and countless others. The ocean, however, was the star. I felt diminutive as its powerful swells rolled toward the shore in a steady procession from some unseen place, cresting and breaking with a ferocious intensity.
Silence and solitude were the hallmarks of each day’s sojourn. The only sounds were birdsong, the wind through trees or the waves breaking against the shoreline. The air was clean, and the temperature brisk, with frequent intervals of cloudy, cool, windy and rainy weather interspersed with glorious bursts of sunshine. There was remarkably little litter, except for spots along the shore where currents deposited mostly fishing items.
People and food: Staying in pleasant small towns and villages that we would have never otherwise visited made our hike extra special. Virtually all homes were well-kept and neatly painted, mostly in shades of white with some in baby blue, light green or yellow hues that blended with their red tile roofs. While passing rural homes, I was intrigued by the striking Galician rectangular, stone structures, called horreos, perched on top of mushroom-shaped stone pedestals, used for centuries to store grain for livestock during winter.
The locals were friendly, welcoming and honest. In one shop, I asked the owner which bottle of Albarino wine he recommended, and he replaced my 8-euro bottle with one for 3 euros, saying it was much better. Where else would that happen?
While Galicia is famed for its seafood, the menus focus mainly on octopus, shellfish and the coveted delicacy, barnacles. The local beer was good, but we relished the ubiquitous fresh breads and cheeses. In the morning, we always had freshly squeezed orange juice. A fan of white wine, I was happy to find that most local wines were whites that tasted great and cost $2 to $5.
Pilgrims and El Camino: Our hike wasn’t the renowned El Camino de Santiago, but the trails overlapped in some stretches, combining our green marks with the blue and yellow Camino trail signs with a scallop shell motif. Before and after our hike, we spent a night in Santiago, the destination each year for tens of thousands of pilgrims, religious and non-religious. Most appeared to be over 50 and had walked an average of 500 miles to reach that holy place. As small groups reached the main plaza of Santiago’s ancient cathedral, the hikers often cried, hugged and took lots of photos of themselves with their large backpacks, worn hiking boots and walking staffs. A day or two in Santiago is a must.