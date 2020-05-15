Hikers and runners seeking Pikes Peak's 14,115-foot summit from Barr Trail will have to tack on a bit more distance to their typical 12-mile trip.
Construction on the new Summit House will force travelers to detour south of the mountaintop to Pikes Peak Highway, where they can follow the road's shoulder to the parking lot and get a ride down, as many choose to do. Officials say the detour amounts to 0.8 extra miles. The detour also will result in additional elevation gain.
A news release Friday said the alternate route will be in effect Saturday to July 31.
Signs will be posted at the base of Barr Trail, at the top detour point and at Barr Camp, which is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
The backside of the summit can still be reached from the Crags and Devil's Playground trails, accessed in Teller County.