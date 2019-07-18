Colorado's finest: Photos of state's 54 fourteeners
Torreys Peak. Josh Friesema, Special to The Gazette
A 71-year-old hiker was found dead Thursday near the summit of 14,275-foot Torreys Peak in Colorado, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The hiker, identified as Don Chambliss of Englewood, was reported as overdue by family members Tuesday, prompting a multi-day search involving several agencies on the mountain west of Denver.

Chambliss is believed to have been on the Kelso Ridge route to the summit — a Class 3 climb with plenty of exposure.

Recovery efforts have been postponed until Friday given complications posed by the difficult terrain.

This is the second death on one of Colorado’s fourteeners in roughly a week.

