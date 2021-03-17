The results are in from Colorado Springs' annual winter bird count — and they are mixed.
Enthusiasts covered a combined 189 miles on foot and 348 miles by vehicle and spent a record 294 hours on the lookout, the Aiken Audubon Society reported. The time was 15% higher than the count's last high mark, according to a detailed 71-year history kept by the society.
Lone birders and parties logged 91 species, in line with the average since 1990. Since then, the society reports 16,725 total birds counted on average during the event. This year, 16,601 birds were tallied.
Watchers tied or set records for certain species spotted, including the yellow-bellied sapsucker, downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, black-capped chickadee, pygmy nuthatch and brown thrasher.
But several species yielded "especially low numbers," according to the local Audubon society. The 79 American robins recorded were the fewest since 2004. And the 268 house sparrows counted were a 22-year low. That species' decline has been noted across North America, in part due to climate change, scientists say.