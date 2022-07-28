Colorado Springs outdoor enthusiasts could see progress on highly anticipated trails and open spaces next year under a proposed budget.
The city's parks board recently approved 2023 spending priorities identified by the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program, which uses portions of sales tax revenues to grow and maintain the region's recreation portfolio.
The program's manager, Britt Haley, counted herself "really excited" about prospects for Chamberlain Trail, a long-dreamed path that would span the city's mountain backdrop, from Blodgett Peak on south to Cheyenne Mountain. The budget proposal calls for "acquisition, design and construction" of a trail segment focused around Fisher Canyon.
West of the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood, that 343-acre tract was acquired by TOPS last year. Leaders foresee it becoming a premier open space, one to be envisioned through public meetings and professional concepts ordered under the 2023 budget proposal.
"We know for a fact that Chamberlain Trail will go through" Fisher Canyon, Haley said. "But it has all kinds of trail connection opportunities."
The TOPS budget — to be considered by the mayor in the coming months per standard procedure — also sets sights on Black Canyon west of the city. The old quarry seen from Manitou Springs was purchased in 2020 as part of a plan to restore access to Waldo Canyon and the surrounding wilds after the 2012 fire closed a popular trailhead.
The Black Canyon purchase put the city on a five-year timeline to reclaim the site by vegetating and grading, as required by the state. "We should be within that timeframe," Haley said. "But I don't want to wait any longer."
Also for 2023, she's prioritized an archaeological review of Corral Bluffs Open Space to the east. Studies have largely been paleontological, but human history there is believed to be significant as well, as it is at nearby Jimmy Camp Creek, another open space the city has kept closed for decades.
The review "is also meant to complement Jimmy Camp Creek," Haley said. "We want to make sure we're looking at it from a landscape level."
Another TOPS priority next year is replacing an old railroad bridge on the south end of the Legacy Loop — key to completing the downtown greenway.
Grey Hawk Park, waiting a decade for development in a north-side neighborhood, would be planned under the budget presented. Memorial Park, Boulder Park and Oak Meadows Park would see improvements to playgrounds, landscaping and watering.
It's all part of a budget projected to exceed $12 million in 2023, up from annual sales tax revenues around $9 million before the 2020 pandemic. Approved by voters in 1997, TOPS collects one cent for every $10 spent in the city.
The program "really has increased pretty substantially, and we're excited about that," Haley said.
But the budget proposal notes increased expenses for real estate, staff, materials and services.
"I'm also mindful that after this 2023 budget, there will only be two years remaining in the TOPS lifetime," Haley said, referring to the sunset on the books.
Last fall, voters rejected a measure that would've extended TOPS by 20 years and increased the collection of one cent to two cents. Rather than an increase, Haley said the goal now is to propose only an extension on the ballot in April.