An adrenaline-inducing staple of the Pikes Peak region, The Broadmoor’s “Soaring Adventures” zipline tour is one Colorado experience that’s sure to please.

Consisting of a series of 10 ziplines spread across two courses, Soaring Adventures puts participants hundreds of feet above the floor of South Cheyenne Canyon on wires that range in distance from 300 feet to 1,800 feet.

The full zipline tour will have you flying above vast forests, zipping past canyon walls, and walking across high-altitude suspension bridges. As an added bonus, the tour ends with a 180-foot rappel.

It’s worth mentioning that this tour is remarkably safe. A number of safety equipment is utilized, even in spots where risk is minimal. Participants also attend a “ground school” during which experts fit guests with harness and review proper technique.

