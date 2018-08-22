Heritage India’s Spiced Scrambled Eggs
Yield: 2 servings
1/2 medium onion, preferably red
1 medium ripe tomato
Serrano chile pepper or 1/2 jalapeño (may substitute 2 green Thai chiles)
4 large eggs
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Pinch red chile powder
1/4 cup packed cilantro leaves (optional)
Kosher salt
A few fresh mint leaves, for garnish
Procedure:
Finely chop the onion and tomato; together is OK. Seed and mince the chile pepper. Whisk the eggs in a large liquid measuring cup, until evenly blended and a little frothy.
Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the onion and tomato; cook for 4 or 5 minutes, until softened.
Add the fresh chile pepper, the cilantro, if using, abd the red chile powder, and then season lightly with salt. Cook for a minute or two, then reduce the heat to medium-low.
Pour in the eggs, stirring gently to incorporate the other ingredients in the skillet.
Cook until just set, stirring just enough so the eggs stay moist and do not overcook.
Cut the mint leaves into thin ribbons.
Divide the scrambled eggs between plates. Scatter the mint on top and serve right away.
Nutrition: Per serving with 2 servings: Calories: 290; total fat: 24 g; saturated fat: 5 g; cholesterol: 370 mg; sodium: 290 mg; total carbohydrates: 6 g; dietary fiber: 1 g; sugars: 3 g; protein: 13 g.
From chef Mohan Singh of Heritage India restaurant in Washington.