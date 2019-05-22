If you’ve always wanted to meet a wolf, now is your chance.
The Bearded Villains of Pikes Peak and FH Beerworks are teaming up to host animal visitors from Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation on May 25, 2019.
Dubbed “Howl at the Beerds,” this event will feature live wolves on site, along with axe throwing, a beard competition, and a corn hole tournament. It’s sure to be quite entertaining. There will also be food trucks on-site and a “car bash.”
Proceeds are set to benefit the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation, which is in the process of gathering funds for an expansion. The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the downtown Colorado Springs location of FH Beerworks, located at 521 S. Tejon Street.
FH Beerworks is a staple of the Colorado Springs beer scene, best known for their 7.5% ABV honey wheat called Sticky Paws. They’re also known for offering gluten-free craft beer options.
If you’re unable to make it to this event, you’re also able to meet these wolves for free (donations encouraged) by scheduling a private tour of the current Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation facility in Guffey. The wolves from this facility are used to human interaction and make regular appearances at other events around the local area.
Here’s a flyer with additional information: