Last summer the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Colorado Springs and the 27-foot long vehicle was a big hit.
Perfect for photo ops and fun, drivers "Turkey Ty the No Nitrate Guy" and "Honey Baked Cam" had a great time taking pictures, passing out Wiener Whistles and dishing out more puns than a middle-aged dad (Drivers wear "meatbelts," passengers ride "shotbun.").
If the experience had you craving this type of adventure for yourself, you're in luck. Today Oscar Mayer announced that they're now accepting applications for drivers, or in wiener parlance - hotdoggers.
Hotdogger applications are officially open 🙌 Click the link if you’re a recent college grad and seeing the country behind America’s favorite hot dog on wheels is your idea of a year well spent 🥓🤟🌭 https://t.co/AeBMAcl0dp pic.twitter.com/XZERT78tsc— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) January 6, 2020
The full-time gig is a one year assignment just right for recent college grads looking to flex their public relations, advertising, marketing and communications muscles.
If selected, you'll attended a two week training session at Hot Dog High in Madison, WI. From there you'll be assigned to one of six different Wienermobiles that drive around different parts of the country.
So what you are waiting for? Applications are due by Jan. 31 and you can apply right here. Good luck!