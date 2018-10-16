New-to-me foods, especially those that are good for you, continue to catch my attention, and I’m always eager to pass along what I find. Here are a few items I spotted and enjoyed recently.
Beets: I love beets but hate the messiness of cooking the lovely roots. On a recent tour of Adam’s International Market, 1822 Dominion Way, I spotted vacuum-packed bags of ready-to-eat beets.
Finding prepared beets is nothing new. Several grocery chains offer them. But what stands out about these beets is the size of the vegetable and the very reasonable price. Each package weighs 2 pounds, 3.27 ounces, contains six large, deeply red cooked beets and costs $4.99. I’ve seen smaller packages of peeled, cooked beets for almost the same price at other stores, and they only contain a few beets the size of Ping-Pong balls. I’m not kidding when I say most of the single beets in the Adam’s product would feed two easily.
So plan accordingly. It’s recommended to use the bag within two days of opening.
Tuna: I got a tip that Whole Foods Market had introduced a new product in its prepared food section: Pueblo green chile tuna. I made a special trip to check it out. It was love at first bite. The spicy fish is good on bread for a quick snack, but it really shines in a tuna melt.
Apples: Move over Honeycrisp apples — we’re stalking Sweetangos. According to a news release from Stemilt World Famous Fruit, a fruit growing and shipping company in Washington state, the Sweetango is the successor to the popular Honeycrisp.
This new darling of crisp, sweet apples was introduced in 2009 and is praised for its combination of sweetness and tanginess. They’re not just good; they’re really good. They’re sold at some Safeways, Whole Foods Markets and Trader Joe’s.
Chips: But not traditional chips. I’ve become addicted to Popcorners, chips made with popcorn. They are triangle-shaped and ideal for dipping. But the flavor of popcorn shines through, making them a delicious crunchy snack.
Because these chips are baked, there’s no guilt about munching them. Plus they have all the good-for-mankind things going for them: They’re certified gluten-free, are non-GMO and have zero trans fats, no nuts and no dairy. Best of all, for many, they are vegan.
I found the sea salt options at Sprouts Farmers Market.