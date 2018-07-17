Health often seems like a numbers game. What’s your blood-sugar level? How many calories are you eating? Are you getting the right percentage of macronutrients? But sometimes we track, count and obsess over numbers that don’t matter much for our health — or we ignore numbers that do.
Twenty dietitian experts from hospitals or private practice gave the numbers they consider key and the numbers to ignore.
The numbers that matter most:
• Half your plate. Instead of counting every calorie, dietitians recommend that clients simplify food decisions by using a plate model, where you choose the right proportions of each food. Fill half your plate with vegetables and fruit; one quarter with protein-rich foods such as fish, poultry or beans; and the final quarter with whole grains such as quinoa or brown rice. The Healthy Eating Plate from Harvard University is a great example.
• 25 to 35 grams. That’s how much fiber a day we need for optimal health, but most Americans get just 16 grams a day. Fiber helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, prevents certain cancers, eases constipation and keeps you feeling full longer, which helps with weight management. Get more fiber from vegetables, fruit, beans, nuts, seeds and whole grains (or just follow the healthy-plate model mentioned above).
• Seven to eight hours. Are you getting that much sleep every night? Lack of sleep has short-term consequences, such as poor judgment, increased risk of accidents, bad moods and less ability to retain information. Poor sleep over the long term has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. So turn off the TV, power down your devices and get the rest your body needs.
• 150 minutes. That’s how much physical activity (equivalent to 2½ hours) you should get each week, preferably spread through the week in increments of at least 10 minutes. This level of activity helps combat heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, dementia and cancer.
• 100 mg/dl. Your doctor can test your fasting plasma glucose level to check for Type 2 diabetes (a normal reading is less than 100 mg/dl). Often called a “lifestyle” disease, Type 2 diabetes is largely preventable by eating well and getting enough exercise. If you have diabetes, lifestyle changes can help you reverse the diagnosis — but first you need to know your number. A diagnosis of pre-diabetes is 100 to 125 mg/dl, and a diagnosis of diabetes is 126 mg/dl or higher.
• 120/80 mmHg. High blood pressure is known as the silent killer because it often has no obvious symptoms. Left untreated, it’s a risk factor for having a heart attack or stroke. You need to get your blood pressure checked and know whether you are at risk. Normal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg (millimeters of mercury) or less. Elevated blood pressure is 121 to 129 over 80. High blood pressure is 130 to 139 over 80 to 89.
Numbers that don’t matter much:
• Size 8: Too many people diet to reach a specific size, but clothes sizes are inconsistent and arbitrary. A 4 at one store may fit like an 8 at a different store, which makes shopping frustrating — and makes your pant or shirt size a very poor measure of health. If you don’t like the number on your pants, cut the label out. Focus on how you feel, not the number on the tag.
• 50 years old. Or 86. Or 31, 75 or 27. Age is just a number. You are never too young to need to take care of yourself, or too old to start an exercise program or change what you eat. A healthy lifestyle is important at every age.
• 1,800 calories. Or whatever number you choose. You don’t need to count every calorie. It’s tedious, often flawed and doesn’t help you choose nutrient-dense foods. If you could choose between 100 calories of broccoli or fries, you’d probably choose the fries, right? But that wouldn’t provide much nourishment and oversimplifies eating into one silly number. If you are a lifelong calorie counter, there’s no need to give it up, but remember that it’s not the most vital number for your overall health.
• 40-30-30. Or any other ratio of macronutrients, the umbrella term for carbs, protein and fat. Keeping track of macros is a popular diet, and if it works for you, fantastic. But some dietitians warn that it’s difficult to know the precise macro content of every food you eat, which leads to obsessive use of food diaries and macro-counting apps. This promotes a dieting mentality, rather the concept of enjoying food from a balanced plate. There’s nothing magical about counting macros. It’s just a diet.
• Below 25. The body mass index (BMI) is a clinical tool that groups people in categories of normal weight, overweight or obese depending on their height and weight. But BMI doesn’t take age, gender or bone structure into account, and athletes are often classified as overweight because BMI doesn’t distinguish between muscle and fat. So don’t rely on this number as your primary measure of health.