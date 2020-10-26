Not only can yoga help keep you flexible, it can help people overcome trauma of all kinds, including veterans who might be experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. Comeback Yoga, a nonprofit that serves the Colorado military community, will offer a free livestreamed yoga class at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a discussion at 8 a.m. The annual fundraiser will support free yoga for veterans and active duty military; 720-259-4931, comebackyoga.org/new-events. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Free yoga class, fundraiser to support military community
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
