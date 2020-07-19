A Colorado Springs daycare that has been dedicated to going above and beyond to help first responders and essential personnel throughout the coronavirus pandemic had a teacher test positive for coronavirus recently.
Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed with El Paso County Public Health on Friday that there is one known case of COVID-19 at the Primrose School of Briargate. KKTV reached out to the facility Friday night, but it was after the daycare had closed. Primrose has three locations in Colorado Springs.
The county health department says it will typically notify those who may have been exposed. That could include a single classroom or the entire school.
Staff at the daycare supported first responders and essential workers during the “Stay-At-Home” phase in Colorado by taking care of their children.