Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs.

 John Minchillo

A Colorado Springs daycare that has been dedicated to going above and beyond to help first responders and essential personnel throughout the coronavirus pandemic had a teacher test positive for coronavirus recently.

Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed with El Paso County Public Health on Friday that there is one known case of COVID-19 at the Primrose School of Briargate. KKTV reached out to the facility Friday night, but it was after the daycare had closed. Primrose has three locations in Colorado Springs.

The county health department says it will typically notify those who may have been exposed. That could include a single classroom or the entire school.

Staff at the daycare supported first responders and essential workers during the “Stay-At-Home” phase in Colorado by taking care of their children.

Read more at kktv.com.

Tags

Load comments