A new, $10 million Ronald McDonald House will open its doors Monday in northern Colorado Springs.

The house on Royal Pine Drive is expected to host an influx of families that will arrive in the area to receive treatments at the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs — the first pediatric-only hospital in southern Colorado. Ronald McDonald House Charities supports critically ill children and their families by keeping them close to one another and providing resources they need during times of medical crisis.

The new house serves as a replacement for the old Ronald McDonald house on Logan Street near Memorial Hospital Central.

Sara Correll, a member of the charity’s board, has been a lifelong user of the Ronald McDonald house. Correll was born with a congenital disease that has required more than 33 surgeries since she was 4 months old.

Correll’s parents used the Ronald McDonald House services throughout her series of procedures. Since then, Correll has been supported by the charity during medical crises with her own son.

“For my parents, it was like a place of rest and hope” Correll said. “And for me, it’s been a place of community and restoration.”

The new Ronald McDonald House sits less than a five minute walk from the hospital, and the families who stay can there can see the hospital from the windows of the house.

“I think it’s really important to see that you can you can see the hospital” Correll said. “So they don’t have to choose between being with their child and getting rest.”

The new house will be 25,000 square feet and can serve 20 families daily or an estimated 650 families annually. It is four times the space of the previous facility with twice the guest capacity.

The building includes indoor and outdoor playgrounds, conference and multipurpose rooms, kitchen and dining areas and laundry rooms.

The grounds have capability to expand the house to support 30 families for future growth.

More than half of the funding to build the house was raised locally said Beth Alessio, head of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado.

“The community built this house,” Alessio said. “It’s the community that rallied to make this happen.”

Jessica is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. She is a Colorado native who is currently a student at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

