Manitou Springs City Council moving forward with face mask requirement

Manitou Springs City Council members discussed a possible face mask requirement Tuesday evening amid rising coronavirus numbers in Colorado and El Paso County.
In a voicemail to The Gazette about 10 p.m., Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said the council will move forward with the mask mandate as an emergency resolution to the town's coronavirus pandemic response.
The mask mandate resolution could be written by Thursday KRDO reports. Mayor John Graham said after the resolution is finalized, it won't need a formal vote and that it will go into effect immediately.
Gazette news partner KKTV has learned that Manitou Springs City Council members are scheduled to discuss a possible face mask requirement Tuesday.
City Public Information Officer Alex Trefry said the mayor and city council members brought the idea up after hearing from constituents who observed the rising number of coronavirus cases nationwide. Trefry said the discussion is part of a work session, so the council is not expected to vote on a potential plan.
The city administrator will begin the discussion with a presentation and the council will decide how to move forward. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Click here for more information about the meeting.
RELATED:
