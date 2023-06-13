Local fitness guru Sandi Griffin began her fitness journey more than two decades ago.

After a stressful move from the U.S. to Germany, Griffin, a young mom at the time, began to gain weight and watch her health start to deteriorate.

“I felt like I was too far gone to even make any effort, but I started making some small changes,” she said.

Then, after a skiing accident landed her in physical therapy, she soon discovered she enjoyed being in the gym.

“I became a fitness coach by accident, because I never intended to do it. But I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said. “The self-confidence and the strength that I discovered, I wouldn’t trade that for anything else.”

Now, Griffin is presenting the Colorado Springs Health and Fitness Expo on June 24.

The expo will feature vendors with a comprehensive approach to fitness, including mental health. All the funds raised via admission tickets will be donated to the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Program.

In the meantime, Griffin offered several tips on how to get started on your fitness journey.

1. Start small

When starting on your fitness journey, don’t change everything at once. Instead, start by gradually incorporating healthy practices into your lifestyle.

“I think a lot of people just jump in 125% with everything and they don’t have a plan,” Griffin said. “They don’t have any real education on what’s safe and what’s healthy.”

The first steps Griffin recommends: improve your hydration and sleep. Experts recommend drinking at least 64 ounces of water throughout the day and getting seven to nine hours of sleep at night.

“Something as simple as the amount of water you drink a day, and the amount of sleep you get at night. Those would probably be their first two things I really encourage people to do,” she said. “Without hydration and without sleep, you’re going to be spinning your wheels.”

By incorporating these tips into your routine, you’ll have more energy to be active.

2. Find an activity you enjoy

When you’re just starting to get into fitness, find activities you enjoy doing — whether that be walking, running, weightlifting or roller-skating. It’s important to do activities within your ability, too, Griffin said.

“If you have arthritis and bad knees and a bad back, CrossFit may not be a great place to start,” she said. “You can eventually get there, but it may not be an appropriate place for you to start.”

Griffin recommends starting with a simple activity like walking, which can easily be incorporated into a routine.

“Make a commitment to getting outside and walking 30 minutes every night with your spouse, with your partner, with your animals, with your children,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a monumental exercise program, it can be something very simple. It’s just increasing your steps per day.”

3. Hold yourself accountable

Have an accountability partner who will hold you to your goals, Griffin said.

“A lot of people find that they need some accountability. We have trouble establishing habits if we don’t have someone encouraging us to do so,” she said.

Your accountability partner can be a friend, spouse or even a trainer. Make sure to share your specific goals with your accountability partner and explain why you want to achieve them, Griffin said.

“When you speak it out loud, it becomes very real,” she said.

4. Map out a plan

Planning ahead is imperative to sticking to your goals. Things will inevitably come up, and being prepared will help you stay on track, Griffin said.

“If you’re getting to this point where you’re ready to do this for real and you’re really enjoying the smaller steps you’ve taken, then really map out a plan,” she said. “As soon as you set a goal like that, life is going to get in the way.”

So, plan ahead for things that might hinder your progress, Griffin said, especially since that’s when most people start to fall off the wagon.

“If you can kind of plan around that, it’s really, really helpful that you know where your path is, and keep on moving,” she said.

5. Make sure to eat!

One of the biggest mistakes when starting a fitness journey is people eat way too little, Griffin said.

“We get in this mindset that less food equals more weight loss, and that is absolutely the worst thing you can possibly do for your fitness goal,” she said.

Working with many registered dieticians, Griffin warns of the dangers of not eating enough, especially when maintaining an active lifestyle. She suggests limiting things we don’t need a lot of, like sugar, and focusing on consuming a balanced diet.

“It’s really important to know what foods to eat and to eat enough,” she said. “We need to make sure that we provide our body nutrition that supports our physical goals. If you’re going out walking or running or weightlifting, your carbs and proteins and fats need to be balanced to accommodate that and to make sure that you’re recovering well.”