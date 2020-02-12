Colorado health officials suspended the Union Printers Home license Tuesday, forcing about 115 residents at the Colorado Springs nursing home and assisted living facility to relocate in coming weeks.
The suspension came after the Colorado Department of Health and Environment received a complaint about a female resident's death at the nursing home, 101 S. Union Blvd., last week, said Peter Myers, public information officer for the health department’s Health Facilities Division.
In the past five years, the Department of Public Health and Environment has inspected Union Printers Home at least 63 times, according to department data. Of those, 20 have been in the past year. Such occurrences last year include:
- In March, the state department found the facility failed to ensure a resident received accurate assessments and “timely treatment.” The resident’s condition declined and she was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with sepsis, acute kidney injury and urinary tract infection.
- In August, the facility was cited for failing to store, prepare and serve food under sanitary conditions in one of the kitchens. No one was designated to be in charge of the kitchen, the report found, prompting a citations including improper food temperatures and a severe sewage backup in a mop sink.
- In October, a state report cited the facility for failure to perform nursing rounds, complete comprehensive pain assessments after witnessing a resident fall and failure to report changes in the resident’s condition to their doctor.
Union Printers Home representatives did not respond to The Gazette’s request for comment. Kansas-based Heart Living Centers LLC took over operations at the facility in 2014.
The state health and environment department's records show that a "revisit survey" was completed Jan. 3 for citations issued in October. They included neglect allegations, failure to provide assessments after falls and accidents, and a lack of monitoring and tracking pharmaceutical needs.
Medicare.gov records show the Printers Home facility was awarded two out of a possible five stars, earning it a “below average” rating.