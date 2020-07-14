Gov. Jared Polis led a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Colorado’s response the coronavirus pandemic.
The news conference began at 2 p.m. at the governor’s residence in Denver. Click here to see live video from the Polis' Facebook page.
Polis stated that there are now 37,686 coronavirus cases in the state with 444 new cases today.
"Cases are growing slowly but consistently." Polis said.
"We need to do better."
Another highlight was that part of $20 million allocated to protect small businesses will be to specifically protect minority-owned businesses, Polis said.
In the press conference Polis made clear that although he believes that people should be able to make their own choices, wearing masks may need to be mandatory because choosing not to wear one puts others at risk. He is trying to balance the right to autonomy with public safety.
El Paso County has seen a recent increase in cases and there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations across the state. Considering that and the fact that many other states have moved backwards regarding the slowing of the coronavirus, Polis urged a socialization decrease of at least 20%, wearing masks when outside of your residence, staying 6 feet apart from others, and saying no to neighborhood events.
He also urged people to take a pledge to do the aforementioned things to protect ourselves and our family members.
Polis said that it's not the time to panic but a time to redouble efforts on the steps "within our power," such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Polis defended his recent agreement to bring in and treat COVID-19 patients from Arizona to Colorado by noting the importance of reciprocity, should Colorado need the help of other states in the future. He addressed the need for a National strategy for state-to-state quarantine and that currently no state has the legal ability to keep people from other states from entering another.
School openings have been a controversial issue as of late. Polis made clear that all schools need to be accommodating to parents who do want to send their children to school and to those who do not feel comfortable doing so.
Polis made clear that all of the decisions his office makes are science-based.
Polis was recently participating in one news conference per week as the Colorado began to reopen, but said he will give updates twice a week as virus cases surge in neighboring states.
Polis last week implored Coloradans and out-of-state visitors to “wear a damn mask” in public to slow the spread of coronavirus. He continued the pro-mask message in a Facebook post over the recent weekend, saying you're a "selfish bastard" for not wearing a mask in public.
Polis has not issued a statewide mask order, although several counties and cities have enacted orders on their own. Colorado Springs and El Paso County have not mandated masks.