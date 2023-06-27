What once began as a treatment for type 2 diabetes has now transformed into the “it” drug of the weight loss world.

The injectable medication semaglutide, whose brand names include Ozempic and Wegovy depending on its prescribed use, has skyrocketed in popularity over recent years. Semaglutide has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok with thousands of videos featuring users sharing their experiences with the drug.

As drugs like semaglutide begin to advance how weight loss is treated moving forward, providers on all ends of the spectrum from medical practitioners to spa managers work to provide informed care for their patients and customers.

Doctors like Dr. Cecilia Low Wang, a UCHealth expert in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, have been working with drugs like these for years. She is a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and chairs the committee that advises the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on drugs related to metabolism and endocrinology. (Low Wang’s comments are a reflection of her expertise and do not represent the FDA as a whole).

“The glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists work through a number of different mechanisms, but the main thing that they do is that they increase the action of the hormone GLP-1,” Low Wang said. “They stimulate the pancreas to make more insulin but does so in a way that is glucose dependent. So in other words, it only stimulates insulin production when the glucose is elevated. If it’s not elevated, it doesn’t do that. This class of drugs has a lower risk for low blood sugar.”

These drugs also suppress the production of glucagon, which is another hormone in the pancreas that counteracts the action of insulin and causes glucose to go up.

“If you don’t have diabetes, when you eat, your blood sugar goes up and your body suppresses the production of glucagon. In people with diabetes, there’s too much glucagon after someone eats. It also helps delay the emptying of the stomach, which also helps regulate glucose and then finally, it makes people feel full and suppresses appetite,” Low Wang said.

But despite the recent spike in popularity, these drugs aren’t new. In 2017, the FDA approved Ozempic for people with diabetes and in 2021, it approved Wegovy for treating obesity.

“The first drug in this class came out in the mid-2000s,” Low Wang said. “The drug was exenatide, and that was what really started all this research into this class of drugs.”

Some facilities like Colorado’s Hollywood Body Laser, a medical spa that provides many services for body and weight maintenance, offer weight loss plans with semaglutide. Patients have a virtual consultation with a physician assistant and then receive a personalized medication plan.

Trenton King is the general manager of the three locations of Hollywood Body Laser Center and has even tried semaglutide himself.

“You can’t just come in and grab this stuff over the counter,” King said. “You really do need to have a customized consultation and evaluation. That appointment could be relatively fast, but we just need to make sure that your medical history lines up with the treatment. We need to make sure you’re the right candidate.”

When it comes to clinics like Hollywood Body Laser Center prescribing weight-loss medications like semaglutide, King says they have no problem turning people down who don’t qualify.

“Some people are addicted to these things, and they don’t actually need them,” King said. “This goes with fillers. This goes with Botox. This goes with everything we do. We have no problem telling people no.”

Social media videos and celebrity endorsements can spark interest in potential consumers of drugs like semaglutide, but it’s vital to be cautious about side effects and patients’ long-term health.

“I think anytime medications are advertised like this or they get really popular all of the sudden, patients should remember that medications are medications,” Low Wang said. “They all come with side effects, there are specific reasons that they are useful, and they aren’t useful in everyone.”