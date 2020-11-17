Wyatt Fisher knows all about marriage.
As a kid with divorced parents, he knows what it’s like when it doesn’t work out. As a husband, he knows what it’s like when a marriage almost doesn’t work out. As a counselor, he knows how to make it work.
The Boulder-based psychologist put everything he knows, or most of it, into his first book, called “Total Marriage Refresh: 6 Steps to Marital Satisfaction.” It comes out Nov. 26 and, as he points out, might be worth reading for any couples under extra stress amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dubbed a “marriage manual,” Fisher says the book is a written version of his life’s work, including the marriage retreats he has hosted for the last seven years.
Before he was the man helping couples fall back in love, he was a 6-year-old boy wondering why his mom and dad split up. Even at that young of an age, Fisher says the experience planted a seed.
“I always had this desire to help families,” he said. “Because I knew first hand what it can feel like as a kid.”
That desire stuck around as Fisher left his hometown of Colorado Springs to attend University Colorado Boulder. Fisher went on to get masters and doctorate degrees in clinical psychology. He’s been a marriage counselor for 16 years.
Fisher’s work includes hosting the “Marriage Steps” podcast, which tackles phoned-in questions from listeners. He also pens blog posts with titles like “Is My Marriage Over? Take These 5 Steps” and “I Hate My Husband: 4 Ways To Reverse It.”
But even the expert’s marriage can be tested now and then.
And Fisher describes his test as more like a “breaking point.”
He married his college sweetheart in 1999, when they were both in their early 20s. About 10 years into their marriage, they ran into problems that took their relationship to “the brink of divorce and back.”
“I struggled with pride,” Fisher said. “Like, I am a marriage counselor. I should be able to fix this.”
He learned firsthand that “going through marital problems is so horrible.” He learned other things, too.
“It was the worst and best thing that could’ve happened to me,” he said. “Helping couples was not just a professional exercise for me anymore. It’s allowed me to relate to couples on a whole other level, because I had been in the trenches.”
As a result, he doesn’t just bring helpful tools and metaphors to his clients. He brings a lot of empathy.
“It’s almost given me purpose for the pain,” Fisher said. “I’ve been able to leverage the pain I’ve been through to help other people.”
Readers of “Total Marriage Refresh” will find a mix of professional advice and personal stories. Some of his six steps, for example, include “Owning Your Brokenness” and “Learning To Share Power” and “Staying In Love.”
He says the book could be for new couples looking for advice on “how to do this right” as well as couples who are really struggling.
Writing the book reminded Fisher of what he loves about his profession.
“It’s really a privilege,” he said. “You get to peek inside this really private space.”
There are challenges, of course.
“I can only help them to the degree they want to be helped,” Fisher said.
“The upside is when you start helping a couple improve,” he added. “It’s amazing to see them go from the brink of divorce to falling back in love.”