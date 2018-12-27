Don’t oversleep and miss signing up for this year’s Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. It would be easy to do, as registration opens at 6 a.m. New Year’s Day, almost three months earlier than usual.
The change comes because “people are thinking come January what their goals are for the year,” said Race Director Ron Ilgen. “If they can sign up there and then, they can go ahead and start training.”
The 1,800 spots for the Ascent and 800 for the Marathon typically fill fast, but Ilgen predicted “more of a slow roll” this time. An Ascent or Marathon in the past three years grants one automatic entry, but some still might be vying for a qualifying event by Tuesday, Ilgen said.
The 13.32-mile race to the top of America’s Mountain will cost $160; the up-and-down Marathon, $190. Registration goes up $20 after May 1, but the slots likely will be taken by then, Ilgen said.
The 64th running also has changed on the calendar, though not as significantly as registration. In an attempt for better weather, the Ascent and Marathon will be Aug. 24-25, a weekend later. Organizers have expressed interest in ultimately moving deeper into September.
So now Pikes Peak won’t compete with the Leadville Trail 100, another popular foot race that has shared the same weekend. That ultramarathon is set for Aug. 17, and the lottery to run will stay open until 11:59 p.m. Monday.