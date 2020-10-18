EATON • It is an unremarkable story as to how Lee Maxwell came to be the world’s top collector of washing machines.
It began with curiosity, plain and simple.
Upon retiring as a Colorado State University professor in 1985, Maxwell and his wife, Barbara, were curious to taste lobster in Maine. They drove the new camper they bought to see the country. They stopped for lunch in Iowa, where they also stopped for a farm auction, curious as they’d always been about old stuff.
“I raised my hand, and I had my first washing machine,” says Maxwell, 90. “We ended up coming home with 13 that trip.”
So began his decades-long, cross-country odyssey collecting washing machines.
Across every state, including Alaska and Hawaii, Maxwell scavenged every barn sale, junk yard, antique shop and flea market he came across. The internet later proved handy for hunting. People from everywhere started calling him with their old washing machines.
The result is here at a crossroads on Colorado’s far northeast plains. Here where peacocks dash about (among animals Maxwell has raised). Here through the front door of a water tower, built in 1889 along with the farm house.
“Here’s about half of my library,” Maxwell says, showing a room of shelves and cabinets. Here are some of the thousands of historic documents he’s gathered about washing machines.
The washing machines are through the next door — about 1,400 of them, not counting the hundreds waiting to be restored elsewhere.
There are washing machines from America’s colonial times. Washing machines from the Civil War and World War eras. Washing machines made of cedar and cypress wood, copper and aluminum and steel.
Barrels and tubs and tanks. Cylinders and washboards. Drums and wheels and blocks. “All kinds of strange and wondrous mechanisms,” Maxwell says.
Washing machines powered by hand, foot, water and donkey. Washing machines powered by electricity, beginning not too long before Maxwell was born in 1930. Washing machines that spin, roll, whir, shake, pump and gyrate.
Maxwell asks Siri to play “The Twist.” And with the flip of a switch, a pair of washing machines do just that, twisting on the dance floor in fashionable pink and blue cloth.
“Barbara says my next hobby might be clothes design,” Maxwell says.
But for 35 years now, it’s been washing machines. A Guinness World Record certificate recognizes this one-of-a-kind collection.
“My grandkids had me get that,” Maxwell says. “But, well, there’s no competition. It was nothing.”
Washing machines. What draws someone to washing machines?
“That’s a very good question,” Maxwell says. “I don’t know.”
Washing machines match his broader interest in the old and unusual. Prone to self deprecation, that’s what Maxwell calls himself: “old and unusual.”
And washing machines loosely match his interest in electrical engineering, the focus of his academic life and decades at Colorado State.
With washing machines, “it started out being more of an interest in the mechanics; I call it mechanical artistry,” Maxwell says. “But it has turned more into a history interest.”
You can read all about washing machines in his book, which is probably the definitive book on washing machines in the United States.
It’s titled “Save Womens Lives,” as reads the label on a 1907 washing machine Maxwell has, made by Nineteen Hundred Washer Co. That’s one of 735 companies Maxwell lists as having dealt with washing machines. It’s the one he credits for being the first to mass produce washing machines with electric motors, going against popular history — if washing machine history could be called “popular.”
Maxwell debunks other theories in the book. He finds claims of “inventors” to be unsubstantial. Having scoured more than 14,000 U.S. patents issued since America gained independence from Britain, he finds any such claims in this country to be irresponsible. Better to trace technological trends, he writes — “better to be an evolutionist than a creationist when it comes to washing machines.”
The book is written with an academic seriousness — from the same author of the dense “Theory of Graphs” — but also with a whimsical awareness. Maxwell knows his retirement obsession to be rather absurd.
“You gotta be insane to live and breath this stuff,” he says.
So he knows he’s probably writing to nobody when he writes: “A thick book of just the drawings of washing machines between 1790 and 1930 would make for very interesting and often very humorous reading.”
Or when he writes: “Draw a line from Eaton, Colorado, to Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia, and travel the old U.S. and Canadian highways 200 miles each side of that line, and you will be in prime washing machine hunting territory.”
But allow him to level with you: “Like the bathroom, the running water, the washing machine is a thing that most people would not like to do without,” he says. “It’s become an integral part of our lives, and quite frankly, we don’t think about the history.”
He’s tried to put history on display in chronological order. For washing machines he could never hope to find, those dating several hundreds of years back, he has patents detailing their construction. He’s built the oddities in their wooden likeness, spending long hours in his workshop. “To fill in the gaps,” he says.
Maxwell taught himself woodworking. Just like he taught himself horticulture upon retirement. He learned how to build a greenhouse and, alongside his more knowledgable daughter, learned how to nurture a vibrant array of plants. (Eaton Grove Nursery is a booming success today.)
Maxwell has always been learning. “There’s an old adage,” he says. “It’s an ill day if you don’t learn something.”
He grew up in Nebraska during the doldrums of the Depression. He’d kick cans, scrounge in the dirt and hay stacks, go to the Saturday matinee if he was lucky to come up with the 12 cents for admission. A lifetime of hard-earned work awaited him, as his parents taught by example. Problem was he didn’t know what to do.
Maxwell joined the Navy in 1948. He was assigned to radio and teletypes — and thus his mechanical imagination took off.
He later latched on with a seismograph crew in the hot, dusty fields of Oklahoma. “I got to thinking, there must be something that I should be doing better than this,” he says.
He became the first in his family to go to college. “I never made such a wise decision all my life,” he says, recalling that satisfaction of the mind expanding. And not just through his preferred mathematics, but also through the abstract realms of literature and those vast, sweeping worlds of history.
Maxwell graduated, got a good job in engineering. But the desire for knowledge still burned. He went on to get his masters. Then his Ph.D.
He couldn’t get enough. Even in retirement he couldn’t. Couldn’t get enough washing machines.
But finally, Maxwell has slowed down. “My primary interest,” he says, “is finding a proper home.”
A place for all of his washing machines. A place for the education to continue. He’s hoping he can make it to 105, 15 more years, what he’s calculated he needs to complete priority restorations and wood works.
He doesn’t want money for the washing machines, he says. “Just the right home.”
Maybe someone would have to be insane, he thinks.
Or maybe just a tad curious.