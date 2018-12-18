Whether you do yoga at the local YMCA, at a trendy fitness studio or with an app on your living room floor, you likely know there are plenty of ways to get into the flow. But figuring out which practice best suits your physical and mental goals can be tougher than holding half-moon pose, and a two-sentence description on a class schedule hardly can communicate what the myriad lineages and contemporary adaptations are meant to offer you.
Yoga — from the Sanskrit root yuj, meaning “to yoke” or “to unite” — dates back thousands of years to India. Western yoga began to boom in the U.S. a little more than half a century ago, becoming a fixture on the wellness scene and evolving into something we consider exercise.
Over the years, classical forms have been adapted to be more fitness-focused — and sometimes gimmicky. Now there are so many options, it can be difficult to keep up. Here’s the breakdown:
Hatha yoga: This is probably the type that comes to mind when most people think of yoga. It focuses on basic postures such as downward-facing dog or the warrior. Sometimes the poses are combined into a set or series, such as sun salutations, with each pose held for several breaths. Breathing is rhythmic, with inhaling and exhaling as drivers of motion and a way to find stillness. Hatha is great for beginners.
Anusara yoga: Closely related to hatha, this type was developed in the late 1990s by American teacher John Friend, based on the idea that people have an intrinsic goodness we can experience through yoga. (Friend later was enmeshed in a financial and sex scandal.) Classes follow set sequences that are physically challenging and aimed at opening not only the body, but also the heart and mind.
Hot yoga: Different styles of yoga are designed to make you sweat. Bikram was named after another controversial founder, Bikram Choudhury (later accused of sexual misconduct), who popularized the series in the 1970s. Bikram is highly regimented: It consists of 26 postures, mostly done twice in a row, in a hot, humid room where temperatures can exceed 100 degrees. The idea is that the heat helps protect your muscles from injury while allowing you to deepen the poses.
Hot yoga is derived from Bikram but is flexible in format. It only means the room is warm, typically at 80 to 100 degrees, and might contain any range of postures or particular series. Classes might differ depending on where you practice.
Iyengar yoga: Pronounced eye-yen-gar, and developed by the esteemed teacher B.K.S. Iyengar in the 1970s, this practice is regimented, form-focused and prop-centric. Hundreds of sequences mean classes vary greatly, and it can be practiced by students at all stages. Poses are held for stretches of time and do not flow from one to the next. The goal is to achieve proper alignment and build strength and balance.
Vinyasa yoga: If you’ve ever been to a class where the instructor relied strongly on “flow,” it was probably a vinyasa class. This type of yoga emphasizes performing poses that are fluid from one to the next. The classes have no set series. Mindfulness of breath, and marrying your breath to movement, is a part of this practice, too. For those with injuries, keep in mind that vinyasa can be physically challenging. Even the basic “flow” can be tough.
Ashtanga yoga: Ashtanga is similar to vinyasa. You’ll flow from one pose to the next and be guided to link your breath to the movement of your body. But the difference is that it’s always the same poses, in the same progression. Expect a good workout; you’ll challenge yourself and get sweaty.
Yin yoga: If you’re looking for a practice that will help support you during other styles of yoga, and you’re patient enough to stay in a posture for long periods, then yin might be for you. The instructor will have you hold a posture for several minutes, which helps connective tissue such as tendons, ligaments and fascia become more flexible. A long half-pigeon pose can be painful in the moment. But your body will thank you the next time you’re holding Warrior II.
Restorative yoga: If you ever attended an unfamiliar yoga class and left wondering why you didn’t move much, you might have been in a restorative class. The goal, good for students at all levels, is relaxation, rejuvenation and healing. It is a slow-paced, meditative style that focuses on stretching by holding poses for up to several minutes, sometimes with supportive props such as blankets and bolsters, and turning attention inward.
Aerial yoga: If a part of you regrets never running off to join the circus, aerial yoga, found in specialty studios, offers you the opportunity to feel as if you’re swinging from a flying trapeze (or at least being suspended in midair under slightly less stressful circumstances). With its goal of stretching, aerial yoga adds elements of Pilates and dance to traditional poses, supplemented with a hammock so practitioners can hold the postures while hanging in the air.
Boutique yoga styles: As yoga becomes increasingly popular, boutique studios and fitness companies are coming up with new styles. One variation is Y7 Yoga, which pairs energetic flow sequences with heart-thumping hip-hop music (it’s a little like the Soul Cycle version of yoga). Paddleboard yoga is another emerging form. Balancing adds an extra challenge, and you might wind up in the water.