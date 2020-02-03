Colorado Springs has its destinations for hiking and biking. High Chaparral Open Space is not one of these.
This is no Red Rock Canyon Open Space, for example, where sandstone formations dominate. Houses are the more prominent feature here on the opposite, northeast side of the city.
But High Chaparral has its own worthy existence.
It’s tucked in the Old Farm neighborhood, which maintains nostalgic charm despite traffic surging on nearby Stetson Hills and Powers boulevards. The trails and the environment they weave — “chaparral” refers to shrubs and grass — lends to that charm.
On our visit, we spotted a mother with her little boy, an elderly couple on a leisurely stroll and some friends on a bike ride. That’s a true snapshot of the activity here. Neighbors are spoiled with uninterrupted views of Pikes Peak and Rampart Range. Far south on a clear day, they gaze upon the Wet Mountains and the Spanish Peaks.
Thanks to the city’s sales tax-funded Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program, they’re no longer the only ones spoiled.
TOPS has bought 54 undeveloped acres, ensuring vegetation will last for resident critters and birds. Their shuffling and singing will be the sounds you hear descending the sidewalk from the parking lot. The path ends at the street. Go left, up the hill, and find a surprising knoll at the intersection with Silo Ridge.
A dirt trail skirts the top, where the experience is no longer urban but rather mountains and sky. Various paths spill off the crest; if you’re careful, scrambling down large rocks is an option.
Return by following Silo Ridge to the dead end, where a path leads back to the parking lot.
Trip log: 1.8 miles roundtrip (loop), 6,871 feet max, 367 feet gain
Difficulty: Easy
Getting there: Off Interstate 25, go east on Garden of the Gods Road, which becomes Austin Bluffs Parkway. At the stoplight for Stetson Hills Boulevard, turn right. Open space parking lot on the right near the top of the hill.
FYI: Open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. May 1-Nov. 1; 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-May 1. Hiking, biking, horses. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE