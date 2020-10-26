‘Doc’ Holliday’s grave
It would seem an odd place to begin the hike to where Wild West infamy rests eternal. But yes, here at the corner of a quaint neighborhood of retirees and families in Glenwood Springs, the trail rises to the grave of John Henry “Doc” Holliday.
Though just a half-mile and never harshly steep, the dirt stretch steadily ascends, exhausting the unfit and altitude-unaccustomed tourist. Benches are arranged at the trailhead for anyone uninterested and/or physically unfit.
But for many, it’s a free and irresistible attraction in this mountain town full of modern and historic vacation amenities. Aside from the memorable destination, the trail isn’t a bad way to quickly catch a picturesque view.
For locals, the trail is essential to Halloween traditions.
Ghost stories are told at Linwood Cemetery, Glenwood’s oldest burial ground set aside in October of 1886. A potter’s field was established — for sick children whose parents were cash-strapped; for immigrant laborers; for “ladies of the evening and others who may have been seen by the community as undesirable,” reads a sign atop the hill by the local historical society.
It’s possible “Doc” was buried among them. It’s unknown where exactly he was buried up here among the pinon and juniper. So his marker is not a headstone but a monument, recognizing his birth in Georgia (Aug. 14, 1851) and death in the former Hotel Glenwood (Nov. 8, 1887).
The gunslinger of “Tombstone” renown came here while in the late stages of tuberculosis; it’s believed he sought a cure from the hot springs. Legend has it he uttered these final words from his bed, perhaps a surprise setting for his demise, rather than at the end of a shootout: “This is funny.”
Funny, too, those mysterious sounds in the night said to come from the cemetery ...
Trip log: 0.9 miles round trip (out and back), 220 feet elevation gain
Getting there: Going west into Glenwood Springs from Interstate 70, take exit 116 and keep right for Colorado 82 east. Follow to trailhead at corner of 12th Street and Bennett Avenue.
FYI: Hiking only. Dogs on leash.
