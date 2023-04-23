Stratton Open Space is a shining example for Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks program (TOPS).

Near the base of North Cheyenne Cañon, the idyllic mosaic was an early focus of the program approved by voters in 1997, granting the city parks department portions of sales tax revenues for the sake of preservation. TOPS recently was re-authorized by voters, giving it life for another 20 years.

And so we'll continue to enjoy these 300-plus acres of grasses, pines and subtle waters. It's easy to imagine another fate here in the middle of a neighborhood — easy to imagine more houses or complexes. Instead, we get little wonders of nature.

We appreciated them along a short loop we strolled. At the main trailhead off Ridgeway Avenue, we started on Wildflower Path, trending northeast through the wavy meadow spotted with oak and juniper. The trail meanders high enough to appreciate the panorama, including Cheyenne Mountain's granite face and crags of the canyon.

Wildflower Path bends into the trees, toward La Veta trailhead. There we wrapped around on Meadows Trail, continuing into the boulder-strewn woods.

At the next junction, we stayed straight on Stratton Springs Trail. The water isn't much under a few foot bridges, but the change in environment is nonetheless striking here less than a mile from the wide-open starting point.

The trail climbs to Ridge Trail, at the base of South Suburban Reservoir — a great cool-off spot when open in the summer. We went left at Ridge Trail, following it back to the parking lot. We were accompanied by a jingle: the friendly chimes of Will Rogers Shrine.

Trip log: 1.6 miles round trip (loop), 284 feet elevation gain

Getting there: Going south on Interstate 25, take exit for Tejon Street and turn right. At the traffic circle, take first right onto Cheyenne Boulevard. In about 2 miles, turn right onto Ridgeway Avenue and follow to the trailhead.

FYI: Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. (April-October). Trails open to hikers, cyclists and equestrians. Dogs on leash.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE