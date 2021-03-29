Lower and Middle Columbine Trail, North Cheyenne Cañon Park
However confined by rugged walls, adventure in North Cheyenne Cañon seems limitless. Hikers and bikers have their favorite destinations, from mounts Cutler and Muscoco, to St. Mary's Falls, to Seven Bridges, to Jones Park.
But the best way to behold the canyon's varied grandeur might be along Columbine Trail.
The path is classified by three stretches; previously in this series we spotlighted the full trek, which some parties caravan, parking one vehicle at the bottom and another at the top. Locals, though, are all too aware of parking limitations in North Cheyenne Cañon. They know Columbine's first two stretches to be plenty manageable in terms of out-and-back distance — and they know the trip to be plenty worthwhile.
The park's most extensive parking is by Starsmore Discovery Center, before the main gate. Lower Columbine is accessed behind the center, where the sidewalk becomes dirt and the path steadily ascends through tall evergreens.
Birdsong and the running stream forms a melody. The park's craggy pinnacles and towers enter full display. Past one mighty slab, the trail bends to the left, rising and soon dropping to a bridge and continuing on the other side of the road to the Middle Columbine trailhead.
Hopefully you're warmed up. Where the lower segment was mostly flat, the middle is a constant climb around harsh switchbacks. And where Lower Columbine was more enclosed by outcrops and trees, now open air and sky take over, the canyon's highest crowns in view.
The third, upper part of Columbine is defined by thick woods. Where you could continue another couple of miles to the top trailhead above Helen Hunt Falls, you might decide to enjoy your panorama and turn back.
Trip log: 4.1 miles round trip (out and back), 909 feet elevation gain
Difficulty: Moderate-difficult
Getting there: Starsmore center at 2120 S. Cheyenne Canon Rd.
FYI: Park gates closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Hiking and biking. Trail icy in winter; wear traction.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE