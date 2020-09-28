Silverthorne’s Buffalo Mountain
Buffalo Mountain is an intimidating, towering presence that sits not too far west of Denver. It’s hard to miss no matter where you are in the Silverthorne/Dillon area, thanks to its dome shape rising up to 12,777 feet.
Any local there will tell you that it’s harder than some of Colorado’s 14ers.
But before you hike it, there’s one thing you should know: Go early to find parking. Or wait in your car, like we did, for nearly an hour on a busy summer day for one of just about two dozen spots near another popular trail in Lily Pad Lake.
Start at the Buffalo Cabin trailhead. The trail covers 3,000 feet of elevation in under 3 miles and the first half-mile is flat. However, it’s a pretty walk through a pine forest before a four-way intersection. Turn left. Immediately, it gets steep. The trail leaves the trees in about a mile to a massive boulder field, where it’s important to pay close attention to cairns.
In retrospect, stay mostly right. My wife and I tried our best but ultimately ended up a little far left to a false summit, where we met a small family of mountain goats. (They are well-known around these parts but stay away.) We looked to our right and saw the actual trail. From here, it doesn’t let up until the boulder field summit. There’s a connecting peak that looks higher but it actually isn’t.
It’s an ideal nice fall hike, especially because you don’t want to get stuck on this highly exposed mountain during a summer thunderstorm.
Return the way you came but be careful through the boulder field.
Trip log: 6 miles round trip, about 3,000 feet
Difficulty: Difficult
Getting there: From Denver, take I-70 west to Exit 205. Travel north on Colorado 9 before turning left onto Wildernest Road. Shortly after, turn left again on Wildernest Road. Go about 3.5 miles along an abundance of condos to the trailhead parking lot on the left.
FYI: Parking is limited; go early. Only hiking allowed. Dogs must be on a lease and group sizes limited to 15 people.
Chhun Sun, THE GAZETTE