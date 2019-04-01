Sesame Canyon Trail
Description: Where Lower Gold Camp Road and High Drive meet, all the attention is on Section 16 to the north and the trail network featuring Cap’n Jacks to the west. A wild link hides in between, climbing to a scenic ridge — a destination of its own but less traveled.
Users trample the Sesame Canyon Trail enough that it’s easy to follow. The steep, swooping descent is especially beloved by mountain bikers. Still, you can expect serenity that’s becoming harder to realize in Colorado Springs nature.
From the High Drive gate, go up the dirt road, enjoying the melodious creek and rock walls and spires. In about a half-mile, look to your left for a green fence. The trail snakes thinly behind it, rising through the lush, towering forest.
Esmos Falls emerges soon. Later the trees clear at a meadow home to wildflowers. This is a short respite from the climb. Near the trip’s mile mark, switchbacks start, taking you to vistas of Tenney Crags and Cameron’s Cone.
We knew we were close to the top when we heard the motorcycles that frequent Jones Park. The adventure can be extended at the “T” (the marvelous Mays Peak reached by going right). See the spur that bends back to your left, a well-marked path leading to sweeping overlooks. Return the way you came.
Trip log: 3.5 miles round trip (out and back), 1,100 feet elevation gain
Difficulty: Moderate-difficult
Getting there: Off Cimarron Street/U.S. 24, go south on 26th Street. At stop sign, turn right onto Lower Gold Camp Road, following to Section 16 trailhead. Ahead, the road dips and curves, with High Drive starting on right side.
FYI: Multiuse trail. Wear traction in winter.
